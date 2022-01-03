Dr. Michael Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Chen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Locations
Cardiac Associates19735 Germantown Rd Ste 190, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (240) 449-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Holy Cross Germantown Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Very attentive. I've been going to him for over five years. Answers questions. I can't say enough about him.
About Dr. Michael Chen, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1184650954
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Pericardial Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.