Dr. Michael Choi, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Michael Choi, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Choi, MD
Dr. Michael Choi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi's Office Locations
Ucsd Heath Care3855 Health Sciences Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (619) 578-9337
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Choi?
Dr Choi is kind and compassionate. He explains my medical information very thoroughly. I don’t feel rushed. When I leave my appointment, I feel at peace and calm. Going to an oncologist can be a very scary thing. But I have such trust in Dr. Choi and he explains everything so thoroughly, but it makes me feel better.
About Dr. Michael Choi, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912181173
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.