Overview of Dr. Michael Choi, MD

Dr. Michael Choi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Choi works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and Lymphocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.