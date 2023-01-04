Overview of Dr. Michael Clarke, MD

Dr. Michael Clarke, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oxford, Medical School Office and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Clarke works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.