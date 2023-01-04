See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Michael Clarke, MD
Dr. Michael Clarke, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4.4 (87)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Clarke, MD

Dr. Michael Clarke, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oxford, Medical School Office and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Clarke works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Hip Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clarke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
    5719 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 251-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Oneida Health Hospital
  • Oswego Hospital
  • River Hospital
  • Samaritan Medical Center
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 04, 2023
    I had a knee revision operation after 10 years. The first operation was done elsewhere by another doctor. I had long term pain and the device shed plastic , weakened bones behind my knee. Dr. Clarkeis revision was successful. He answered all questions and With good physical therapy my mobility is better than it has been in years.
    — Jan 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Clarke, MD
    About Dr. Michael Clarke, MD

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871598805
    Education & Certifications

    • Lea Hospital, Cambridge University, England
    Residency
    Residency
    • Cambridge University Training Programme
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oxford, Medical School Office
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Oxford
