Dr. Michael Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Clarke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Clarke, MD
Dr. Michael Clarke, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oxford, Medical School Office and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital, Oswego Hospital, River Hospital, Samaritan Medical Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke's Office Locations
-
1
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists5719 Widewaters Pkwy Ste 3, Syracuse, NY 13214 Directions (315) 251-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- River Hospital
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Health Net
- HealthNow New York, Inc.
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MagnaCare
- Martin's Point
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Pyramid Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clarke?
I had a knee revision operation after 10 years. The first operation was done elsewhere by another doctor. I had long term pain and the device shed plastic , weakened bones behind my knee. Dr. Clarkeis revision was successful. He answered all questions and With good physical therapy my mobility is better than it has been in years.
About Dr. Michael Clarke, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871598805
Education & Certifications
- Lea Hospital, Cambridge University, England
- Leicester Royal Infirmary
- Cambridge University Training Programme
- University Of Oxford, Medical School Office
- University Of Oxford
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke works at
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Hip Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.