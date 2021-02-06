Overview of Dr. Michael Clune, MD

Dr. Michael Clune, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Clune works at Eastside Eye Physicians PC in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.