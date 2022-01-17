Dr. Michael Coan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Coan, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services and Providence Mount Carmel Hospital.
Arthritis Northwest105 W 8th Ave Ste 6080, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 838-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kootenai Health Rheumatology700 W Ironwood Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-4780
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
It has been over 2 years since a visit with Dr Coan for my son, but we were so grateful for him. It took almost a year between our first visit and a diagnosis but when we came to see him the second time he had changed practices (was now in Spokane). After over a year of seeing so many doctors, the exact blood work repeatedly done with no answers and watching my son become more miserable by the minute, finally getting an answer and a plan of treatment was a God send. I was so incredibly impressed after months between visits (and changing locations) that he came in and without reading charts remembered my sons case. It was refreshing and as a mother I was emotional and so grateful, someone finally listened and helped.
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Des Moines University
