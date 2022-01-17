Overview of Dr. Michael Coan, DO

Dr. Michael Coan, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and Health Services and Providence Mount Carmel Hospital.



Dr. Coan works at Arthritis Northwest,PLLC in Spokane, WA with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.