Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
Urgent Medical Care At Hackensack493 Essex St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 996-9244
-
2
Mulkay Cardiology Consultants Inc529 39Th St, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 601-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Excellent doctor. excellent care
About Dr. Michael Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1396942231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.