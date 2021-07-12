Dr. Michael Cook, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Cook, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Cook, DPM
Dr. Michael Cook, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook's Office Locations
-
1
Michael R Cook DPM LLC8955 SW 87th Ct Ste 108, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 412-1218Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cook?
Dr. Cook was recommended to me by many of my friends. Based on their glowing recommendations, I chose to go to him when I had excruciating mpain in my foot. The doctor and his staff were courteous and professional. The doctor was patient with me and really listend to my explanations of my foot issues. He also asked insightful questions that helped him diagnose my issue. The doctor operated on my injured toe and I was finally able to walk without pain again. I highly recommend Dr. Cook.
About Dr. Michael Cook, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023009875
Education & Certifications
- Genesee and Wheelock Memorial Hospitals
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Florida
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook works at
Dr. Cook speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.