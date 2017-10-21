See All Dermatologists in Owensboro, KY
Dr. Michael Crowe, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (16)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Michael Crowe, MD is a Dermatologist in Owensboro, KY. They completed their residency with University Of Ar College Of Med

Dr. Crowe works at Owensboro Dermatology Assocs in Owensboro, KY with other offices in Henderson, KY and Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson Dermatology
    2821 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 685-5777
  2. 2
    Henderson Dermatology
    1413 N Elm St Ste 202, Henderson, KY 42420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 685-5777
  3. 3
    Skin Cancer and Laser Surgery Center LLC
    10788 Stahl Rd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 685-5777

  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Hockessin, DE — Oct 21, 2017
    About Dr. Michael Crowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477667038
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ar College Of Med
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowe has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

