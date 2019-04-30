Dr. Cullen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Cullen, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Cullen, MD
Dr. Michael Cullen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hammond-Henry Hospital.
Michael L Cullen MD4326 7th St, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 797-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Hammond-Henry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding experience Dr. Cullen is patient and very good at what he does. An extremely competent staff and very friendly. Thank you again Dr. Cullen.
About Dr. Michael Cullen, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1164403598
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cullen has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullen.
