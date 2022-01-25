Overview of Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD

Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Cunningham works at Cunningham Orthopaedics LLC in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Aberdeen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

