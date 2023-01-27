Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Cardiology4205 Belfort Rd Ste 2069, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 450-8500
Ascension St. Vincent's Southside4201 Belfort Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 296-3700
Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 450-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great “bedside mannner”. Spends time explaining things and discussing options.
About Dr. Michael Cunningham, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.