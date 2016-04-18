Overview

Dr. Michael Daigle, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.



Dr. Daigle works at MICHAEL J DAIGLE MD in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.