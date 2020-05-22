Dr. Dehning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Dehning, MD
Dr. Michael Dehning, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fremont, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System, Methodist Fremont Health and Methodist Hospital.
Office2540 N Healthy Way, Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (402) 727-7796Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Memorial Community Hospital & Health System
- Methodist Fremont Health
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Dehning?
Dr. Dehning is the kindest Dr. I have ever met and I have had over 14 surgeries. He is professional, kind, takes his time, has a sense of humor, personable and remembers everything about me visit to visit and sometimes those visits are yearly. If anyone is looking for a cardiologist Dr. Dehning is your Dr. Look no further. He is the best.
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1063473056
- U Okla Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
