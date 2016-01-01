Overview of Dr. Michael Demetriou, MD

Dr. Michael Demetriou, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Demetriou works at UC Irvine Health Gottschalk Medical Plaza in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.