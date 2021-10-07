See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Richmond, VA
Dr. Michael Depalma, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (87)
Map Pin Small Richmond, VA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Depalma, MD

Dr. Michael Depalma, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and TriCities Hospital.

Dr. Depalma works at Virginia iSpine Physicians, PC- Michael J. DePalma, MD in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Depalma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia I - Spine Physicians PC
    9020 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 140, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 330-0303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • TriCities Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Staff warm and welcoming. Clinical staff the same and very alert to your needs. Drs are communicative and clear. If your are shopping for narcotics, this is not your place
    Johnnie — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Depalma, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295772457
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Ohio State University
    Internship
    • Riverside Methodist Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Depalma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depalma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Depalma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Depalma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Depalma works at Virginia iSpine Physicians, PC- Michael J. DePalma, MD in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Depalma’s profile.

    Dr. Depalma has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Depalma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Depalma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Depalma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Depalma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Depalma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

