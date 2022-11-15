Dr. Michael Domer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Domer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
OrthoArizona - Arcadia3033 N 44th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 393-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - JCL North Mountain9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 631-3166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - High Street5355 E High St Unit 113, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 493-9361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Wonderful expert with Dr Domer all of his staff and JCL!! Had my Right knee TKR this August and I am over the moon with the results! After 3 months I am and have been doing everything with no difficulty, including driving (7weeks ) You can hardly even see the scar! I highly recommend the Maiko Robotic knee replacement!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710983143
- Maricopa Integrated Health System
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
