Dr. Michael Dourmashkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Dourmashkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Advanced Urology Centers of NY480 Hicksville Rd, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 796-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
I really like Dr Domashkin but I need ti inquire about my next appointment I have been calling office for a week left numerous messages no one has called back and recorded message keeps playing the desk does not answer how do they expect us to get appointment how the staff can ruin a doctors reputation like I said trying to inquire about my appointment for a week
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Montefiore Med Center Albert Einstein College Med
- Montefiore Mc Albert Einstein School Med
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
Dr. Dourmashkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dourmashkin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dourmashkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dourmashkin speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dourmashkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dourmashkin.
