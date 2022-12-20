Overview

Dr. Michael Drelles, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Drelles works at Straith Hospital in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.