See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Southfield, MI
Dr. Michael Drelles, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Drelles, DO

Pain Medicine
4.2 (33)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Drelles, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Straith Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Drelles works at Straith Hospital in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
4.1 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
Dr. Ayman Tarabishy, MD
4.6 (80)
View Profile
Dr. James Honet, MD
Dr. James Honet, MD
4.5 (204)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Straith Pain Center
    23901 Lahser Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 386-7267
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Straith Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Drelles?

    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr.Drelles and I have had a decade of following his both scripts and injections. Very accurate an injections and one helluvah guy to know and appreciate as a caring intelligent man.
    Jefe — Dec 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Drelles, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Drelles, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Drelles to family and friends

    Dr. Drelles' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Drelles

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Drelles, DO.

    About Dr. Michael Drelles, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518086560
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interventional Pain Medicine At The University Of California At Davis
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Residency
    Internship
    • Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Drelles, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drelles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drelles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drelles works at Straith Hospital in Southfield, MI. View the full address on Dr. Drelles’s profile.

    Dr. Drelles has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drelles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Drelles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drelles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drelles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drelles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Michael Drelles, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.