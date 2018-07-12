Dr. Michael Duffy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duffy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Duffy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Duffy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Duffy works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists PC264 W Maple Rd Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 273-9930
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duffy is very nice and was recommended by my child's gastroenterologist, Dr. Gebara. He explains things so they can be easily understood.
About Dr. Michael Duffy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1982693677
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duffy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duffy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duffy works at
Dr. Duffy has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duffy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Duffy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duffy.
