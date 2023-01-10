Overview

Dr. Michael Dunn, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Dunn works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Cough and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.