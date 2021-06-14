See All Otolaryngologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (82)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD

Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University|Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Eisemann works at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eisemann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
    1313 Hermann Dr Ste 270, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 897-8131
  2. 2
    Michael L Eisemann, M.d.
    6550 Fannin St Ste 2119, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (65)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 14, 2021
    Your center takes great care of me at all levels, responding to calls, speeding up reservations, and following up on me by reminding me of the dates of my interviews with doctors. Dr. Michael and Dr. Bradley did a good job determining the appropriate operation for me. The simple detailed explanation was given and I followed up after the operation several times. The plastic surgery is wonderful and more than I expected.
    Nafisa — Jun 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1821095639
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University|Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Otolaryngology, Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisemann works at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Eisemann’s profile.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

