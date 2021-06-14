Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD
Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University|Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Eisemann's Office Locations
1
HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center1313 Hermann Dr Ste 270, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 897-8131
2
Michael L Eisemann, M.d.6550 Fannin St Ste 2119, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisemann?
Your center takes great care of me at all levels, responding to calls, speeding up reservations, and following up on me by reminding me of the dates of my interviews with doctors. Dr. Michael and Dr. Bradley did a good job determining the appropriate operation for me. The simple detailed explanation was given and I followed up after the operation several times. The plastic surgery is wonderful and more than I expected.
About Dr. Michael Eisemann, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1821095639
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University|Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Otolaryngology, Plastic Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
