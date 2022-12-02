Overview of Dr. Michael Elman, MD

Dr. Michael Elman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center and Sinai Hospital of Baltimore.



Dr. Elman works at Elman Retina Group in Rosedale, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.