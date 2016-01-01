Overview of Dr. Michael Farber, MD

Dr. Michael Farber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.