Dr. Michael Faulx, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Faulx, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-2479Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Very, very pleased with Dr. Faulx. He took care of an issue that my former cardiologist gave up on and had no further treatment options for me. Dr. Faulx listened carefully to all I had to say and put me on a medication that has been a Godsend to me and has taken care of my problem. Whenever I have a question and email him through My Chart he always responds promptly and thoroughly. He never rushes me during an appointment but takes his time to listen and explain. He is very kind & compassionate
About Dr. Michael Faulx, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477648830
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Faulx has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faulx accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faulx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faulx has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faulx on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Faulx. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faulx.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faulx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faulx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.