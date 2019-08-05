Dr. Michael Ficazzola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficazzola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ficazzola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Ficazzola, MD
Dr. Michael Ficazzola, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Ficazzola works at
Dr. Ficazzola's Office Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of NY688 Post Rd Ste 221, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-7575
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Yonkers South955 Yonkers Ave Ste 102, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions (914) 237-2201
Advanced Urology Centers of NY- Eastside201 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 460-9400
Greater New York Urology Llp944 N Broadway Ste 103, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 968-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ficazzola and his Staff, Lauren and Sabrina are GREAT. I am always greeted and treated with friendly and respectful service. Dr Ficazolla is thorough and always makes sure I am comfortable and understand my procedure. He takes the time to explain and makes sure I receive the correct treatment and medication. He always addresses my concerns on the portal in a timely manor. I travel 40 miles to his office because of his professional and friendly service. Lauren and Sabrina are friendly and make the visit comfortable. I recommend this office 100%.
About Dr. Michael Ficazzola, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- Ny University
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ficazzola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ficazzola accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ficazzola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ficazzola works at
Dr. Ficazzola has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ficazzola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ficazzola speaks Italian, Spanish and Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficazzola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficazzola.
