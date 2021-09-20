Dr. Michael Fischbein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischbein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fischbein, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Fischbein, MD
Dr. Michael Fischbein, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Stanford, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Stanford Hospital Cardthrc Sgy300 Pasteur Dr, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 724-0831
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Very blessed and grateful for Dr Fischbein’s team with my major heart surgery and correct 2 major problems. Very thorough, explain everything carefully and clearly, provide options and recommendation, and statistical assurance. Gave family regular status updates during surgery and in ICU. Gave me 2nd chance in life and I will cherish for the rest of my life. Stanford and his entire team were excellent and very diligent. Phenomenal and amazing Cardiac unit care. Now a lifelong Stanford patient.
About Dr. Michael Fischbein, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1700811411
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- UCLA school of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED|Boston University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
