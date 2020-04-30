Dr. Michael Fleming, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleming is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Fleming, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Fleming, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Locations
michael w. fleming, MD7400 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 425-3815
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Femming for several years now for the treatment of ADD. He is punctual and makes efficient use of our time and at the same time will listen to any concerns I might have. I tend to get a little anxious when I visit my health professionals, but Dr. Flemming's demeanor sets me at ease. When I inform him of a change in medications prescribed by other doctors he knows exactly what the new medication is and its function. I value the patient/doctor relationship I have with him. I would not hesitate to recommend him to a loved one.
About Dr. Michael Fleming, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- University Of Louisville
- Psychiatry
Dr. Fleming accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleming has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleming has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleming on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleming. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleming.
