Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM
Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Frazier works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frazier's Office Locations
-
1
The Frazier Foot and Ankle Center12609 Louetta Rd # B, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 720-8267Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- United American Insurance Company
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frazier?
Amazing Doctor and polite staff!! Best podiatrist in Houston bar none. Been seeing Dr. Frazier for 2 yrs and have had excellent service and attention. Any doctor that provides you his cell phone number in the event you don’t get a response says something about how he cares about his patients.
About Dr. Michael Frazier, DPM
- Podiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881958940
Education & Certifications
- Millcreek Community Hospital
- Aria Health
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Austin College, Sherman Tx
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frazier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frazier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frazier works at
Dr. Frazier speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frazier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.