Overview of Dr. Michael Fusco, MD

Dr. Michael Fusco, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Chester, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Firenze, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Fusco works at MDVIP - Port Chester, New York in Port Chester, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.