Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD
Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher's Office Locations
-
1
Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group1010 E 3rd St Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 756-8327
-
2
Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2233
-
3
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 265-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallagher?
Dr. Gallagher is brainy and intense, and like a lot of surgeons and specialists he seems a little distant at first. He's actually a nice guy when you get to know him. He is excellent at what he does. He did emergency surgery in a critical life-and-death situation and the results were amazing. His office is poorly run like most medical offices today; the people are stressed and robot-like. I guess it comes down to: Do you want to feel warm and fuzzy, or do you want to walk and have a normal life?
About Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427147214
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallagher works at
Dr. Gallagher has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallagher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.