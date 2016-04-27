Overview of Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD

Dr. Michael Gallagher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Gallagher works at NEUROSURGICAL GROUP in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.