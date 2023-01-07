Overview of Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM

Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Gallina works at Gulf Coast Foot And Ankle in Venice, FL with other offices in Bartow, FL, Winter Haven, FL, Davenport, FL and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.