Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM
Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Gallina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gallina's Office Locations
-
1
Gulf Coast Foot And Ankle8431 Pointe Loop Dr Fl 1, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 484-2602
-
2
Lake Wales Clinic Corp2250 Osprey Blvd Ste 103, Bartow, FL 33830 Directions (863) 299-4551
-
3
Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC101 6th St Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 299-4551
-
4
Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC2211 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions (863) 299-4551
-
5
Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC1115 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 299-4551
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallina?
I had bunion surgery in Feb. 2022. I was walking same day (limited) and back to walking for exercise a couple months later. Then hiking in the mountains that summer. I couldn't wait to have my other foot done. So I just had that done 2 weeks ago. Dec. 27, 2022. It's going well once again. ?? I would and have recommended him. Great at what he does. Answers questions and doesn't rush through appointments. Can't wait to be hiking again this spring. Thank you Dr. Gallina.
About Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841279486
Education & Certifications
- American Podiatric Medical Association
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Illinoi Benedictine College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallina works at
Dr. Gallina has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.