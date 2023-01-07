See All Podiatric Surgeons in Venice, FL
Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.8 (35)
Map Pin Small Venice, FL
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM

Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.

Dr. Gallina works at Gulf Coast Foot And Ankle in Venice, FL with other offices in Bartow, FL, Winter Haven, FL, Davenport, FL and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gallina's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Foot And Ankle
    8431 Pointe Loop Dr Fl 1, Venice, FL 34293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 484-2602
  2. 2
    Lake Wales Clinic Corp
    2250 Osprey Blvd Ste 103, Bartow, FL 33830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-4551
  3. 3
    Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC
    101 6th St Nw, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-4551
  4. 4
    Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC
    2211 North Blvd W, Davenport, FL 33837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-4551
  5. 5
    Central Florida Foot and Ankle Center, LLC
    1115 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 299-4551

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Shorepoint Health Venice

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 07, 2023
    I had bunion surgery in Feb. 2022. I was walking same day (limited) and back to walking for exercise a couple months later. Then hiking in the mountains that summer. I couldn't wait to have my other foot done. So I just had that done 2 weeks ago. Dec. 27, 2022. It's going well once again. ?? I would and have recommended him. Great at what he does. Answers questions and doesn't rush through appointments. Can't wait to be hiking again this spring. Thank you Dr. Gallina.
    Sue Cox — Jan 07, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM
    About Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841279486
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Podiatric Medical Association
    Residency
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinoi Benedictine College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Gallina, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gallina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gallina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gallina has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

