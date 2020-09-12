Overview of Dr. Michael Grassi, MD

Dr. Michael Grassi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine.



Dr. Grassi works at Grassi Retina in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.