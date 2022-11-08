Dr. Michael Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Gray, MD
Dr. Michael Gray, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
- 1 2 W 46th St Ste 506, New York, NY 10036 Directions (212) 684-5477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
No frills, experienced, kind, Compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Michael Gray, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1134277247
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
