Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD
Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Grossbard works at
Dr. Grossbard's Office Locations
Beth Israel Medical Center - Philipps Ambulatory Care Center10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 523-5419Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New York Office240 E 38th St Fl 19, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-9305
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grossbard is amazing! He is kind, caring and knowledgeable. I was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma and met with a few oncologists before choosing Dr. Grossbard as my partner in my cancer journey and that is exactly what I got....a partner. He patiently answered all of my questions, made me feel at ease at a very tough time and cheered me on the whole way. I have already recommended him and his team to loved ones and will continue to. I am very grateful to have found him and am now cancer free.
About Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1740263276
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Genl Hosp
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Harvard College
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossbard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossbard works at
Dr. Grossbard has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossbard.
