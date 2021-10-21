Overview of Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD

Dr. Michael Grossbard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Grossbard works at Physician Office in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Lymphosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.