Dr. Michael Haag, DPM

Podiatry
4.3 (9)
Wilmington, DE
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Michael Haag, DPM

Dr. Michael Haag, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Haag works at Brandywine Podiatry in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haag's Office Locations

    Brandywine Podiatry
    2106 Silverside Rd Ste 102, Wilmington, DE 19810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 658-1129
    Brandywine Podiatry PA
    5311 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 234-3907

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2019
    Dr. Haag has golden and sensitive hands. I recommend.
    Lakeev V. — Oct 09, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Haag, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831398015
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Haag, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haag has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haag works at Brandywine Podiatry in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Haag’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Haag. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

