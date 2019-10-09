Dr. Michael Haag, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Haag, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Haag, DPM
Dr. Michael Haag, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Haag works at
Dr. Haag's Office Locations
Brandywine Podiatry2106 Silverside Rd Ste 102, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 658-1129
Brandywine Podiatry PA5311 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 234-3907
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haag has golden and sensitive hands. I recommend.
About Dr. Michael Haag, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1831398015
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
