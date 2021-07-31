Dr. Michael Haar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Haar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Haar, MD
Dr. Michael Haar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Haar's Office Locations
Katherine J. Frachetti M.d. PC1083 Delaware Ave Ste 3, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 882-1023
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have had hearing loss which is getting worse so I went and saw Dr Haar he is very friendly and thorough he sent me for hearing test which is right down the hall then went right back in room where he went over it with me he then sent me for a ct to make sure there was no growth in ear also had my sinuses checked all were clear so next step hearing aid
About Dr. Michael Haar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1144258641
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Haar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haar has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Haar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haar.
