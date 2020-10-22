Dr. Michael Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hahn, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hahn, MD
Dr. Michael Hahn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellenville Regional Hospital and HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Dr. Hahn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hahn's Office Locations
-
1
Michael S Hahn MD PC40 Hurley Ave Ste 14, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 750-4193
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellenville Regional Hospital
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahn?
I just met with Dr. Hahn for an initial visit. It took me a second to realize he wants to get right to the point. That's ok. I have NEVER had a MD review my intake paperwork page by page and question so much. Having testing then back for a follow up. At this point I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Hahn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1124076914
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn works at
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.