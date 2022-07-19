Dr. Michael Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Hahn, MD
Dr. Michael Hahn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Duncan Regional Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Hahn's Office Locations
Neuroscience Specialists PC4120 W Memorial Rd Ste 300, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 748-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Duncan Regional Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Ardmore
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Great outcome, personally, and attentiveness. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Michael Hahn, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ok College Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
