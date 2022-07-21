Dr. Michael Hakimi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hakimi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hakimi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
The Heart Medical Group16119 Vanowen St, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Directions (818) 904-6782Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Jane Frey MD Facc4835 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 215, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 995-3132
Sylmar Medical Center14124 Foothill Blvd Ste 100, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (818) 904-6782
Pulmonary Critical Care Associates Inc.2925 Sycamore Dr Ste 306, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (818) 904-6782
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I just had my first visit with Dr. Hakimi. I would highly recommend him, he explained any questions I had throughly. I would give him 5 gold stars
About Dr. Michael Hakimi, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1912193137
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
