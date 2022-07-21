Overview

Dr. Michael Hakimi, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Hakimi works at The Heart Medical Group in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Sherman Oaks, CA, Sylmar, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.