Overview of Dr. Michael Haley, MD

Dr. Michael Haley, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Haley works at Renown Medical Group At 25 Mccabe in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.