Dr. Michael Harned, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Harned, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Locations
UK Interventional Pain Medicine2400 Greatstone Pt Ste A100, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 323-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harned was professional and thorough in his exam of my shoulder and listened to what I said. Maybe being an RN helped him pay attention. The injection I received at the next appointment was effective. He has a good sense of humor and very pleasant??
About Dr. Michael Harned, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1457513822
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harned accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harned has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harned has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harned on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Harned. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harned.
