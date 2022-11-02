Overview

Dr. Michael Harned, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Harned works at UK Interventional Pain Medicine in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.