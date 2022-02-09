Dr. Michael Hartley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hartley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hartley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Hartley works at
Locations
Westside Gastroenterology Consultants100 Hospital Ln Ste 100, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hartley performed my 2 colonoscopies and he explained everything before and after the procedures very well. He was thorough, cautious, professional and kind. I am very happy I am under his care.
About Dr. Michael Hartley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Male
- 1700960515
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
