Overview of Dr. Michael Hee, MD

Dr. Michael Hee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ahmc Seton Medical Center.



Dr. Hee works at Dr. Lee K. Schwartz, MD in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Daly City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.