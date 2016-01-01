Dr. Michael Hibbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hibbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hibbard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Hibbard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Avera Holy Family Hospital, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Avera Queen Of Peace, Lakes Regional Healthcare, Osceola Community Hospital and Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center.
Locations
North Central Heart Institute4520 W 69TH ST, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 977-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Holy Family Hospital
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera Queen Of Peace
- Lakes Regional Healthcare
- Osceola Community Hospital
- Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Hibbard, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1629026422
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hibbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hibbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hibbard has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hibbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hibbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hibbard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hibbard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hibbard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.