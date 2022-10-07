Dr. Michael Hicks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hicks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Hicks, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hicks, MD
Dr. Michael Hicks, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They completed their fellowship with Roswell Park Can Inst
They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Cervical Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hicks' Office Locations
- 1 44405 Woodward Ave Ste 202, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-2270
Annapolis Primary Care2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 481-3493
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
- Mclaren Macomb
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hicks?
Dr Hicks saved my life in 2007. I have been seeing him since. He is the most awesome Dr I have ever seen. I love his jovial manner. His specialty is his calling, and he has to have his boisterous attitude to get through the days. Always a smile, always a joke, and always totally honest. He doesn’t mess around explaining anything. He is straightforward and makes sure you understand. I have followed him to a couple different locations and I have waited on him to make his appointments. And I will continue to do this forever. He is a very busy man and has saved many lives, and I may get frustrated here and there, but he is worth any wait. I highly recommend Dr Hicks, when he walks through the door with that beaming smile and a silly remark, you know you have found the right Dr.
About Dr. Michael Hicks, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1194772020
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Can Inst
- Henry Ford Hospital
