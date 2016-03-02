Overview of Dr. Michael Higgins, MD

Dr. Michael Higgins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Higgins works at Squalicum Surgical Associates Pllc in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.