Dr. Michael Higgins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Higgins, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Higgins, MD
Dr. Michael Higgins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins' Office Locations
-
1
Squalicum Surgical Associates Pllc3015 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 250, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 676-2288
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higgins?
Great surgeon! Very knowledgeable, kind, and caring!
About Dr. Michael Higgins, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1750518437
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higgins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higgins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higgins works at
Dr. Higgins has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higgins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Higgins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higgins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.