Dr. Michael Higgins, MD

General Surgery
Overview of Dr. Michael Higgins, MD

Dr. Michael Higgins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Higgins works at Squalicum Surgical Associates Pllc in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Higgins' Office Locations

    Squalicum Surgical Associates Pllc
    3015 Squalicum Pkwy Ste 250, Bellingham, WA 98225 (360) 676-2288

  PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallstones

    Mar 02, 2016
    Great surgeon! Very knowledgeable, kind, and caring!
    About Dr. Michael Higgins, MD

    General Surgery
    English
    1750518437
    Education & Certifications

    University of Washington
