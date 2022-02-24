Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Hill, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Hill, MD
Dr. Michael Hill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. Hill works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3762 Tibbetts St, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 686-2224Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loma Linda University Plastic Surgery25805 Barton Rd Ste 101, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-5500
-
3
California Heart and Surgical Hosptial26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 651-7155
-
4
Brian Eichenberg MD A Professional Corporation24687 Monroe Ave, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 506-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hill?
I was referred to this office by a neighbor. Initially when I called I requested a consultation with a different provider, but was routed to Dr. Hill. After speaking with the coordinator and hearing his credentials, I decided to schedule a consultation. It was the best decision I could’ve made. Dr. Hill listened to my concerns and offered his professional opinion. I’m so glad that he steered me into the correct decision for my needs, and I ended up not having the first surgery I requested, and instead followed his guidance. I’ve never had plastic surgery, didn’t know what to expect, and now that I’m several weeks post operative, I’m hapoy I listened. I will be back for my next procedure and if you’re on the fence, like I was, schedule a consultation first, and then decide. Thank you Vinny, Alejandra, and Dr. Hill for making this a pleasant experience.
About Dr. Michael Hill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144233537
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill works at
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Localized Fat Deposits and Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.