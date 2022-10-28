See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Michael Hoenig, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (61)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Hoenig, MD

Dr. Michael Hoenig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.

Dr. Hoenig works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Duncan, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoenig's Office Locations

    Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-6396
    Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Duncan
    115 Deacon Tiller Ct Ste 2, Duncan, SC 29334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 721-0025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center
  • Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Michael Hoenig, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912118035
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Carolinas Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
    Medical Education

