Dr. Michael Hoenig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Spartanburg1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-6396
Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates Duncan115 Deacon Tiller Ct Ste 2, Duncan, SC 29334 Directions (864) 721-0025
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Saw Dr Hoenig as a walk in patient following a dog initiated tumble. Triaged and Xrayed quite quickly, examined by Dr Hoenig. We discussed a treatment plan, scheduled follow up, & am feeling better!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912118035
- Carolinas Medical Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|Northwestern University
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University
Dr. Hoenig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoenig accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoenig has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoenig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoenig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoenig.
