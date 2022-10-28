Overview of Dr. Michael Hoenig, MD

Dr. Michael Hoenig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus.



Dr. Hoenig works at Carolina Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Duncan, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.