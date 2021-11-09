Dr. Michael Holman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Holman, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Holman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Evans, GA. They completed their fellowship with Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
Dr. Holman works at
Locations
-
1
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiology Associates Evans4350 Towne Centre Dr Ste 1100, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 863-3790
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holman?
Dr. Holman was the on-call Cardiologist during a recent visit to University Hospital. He consulted with the Attending Physician on the recommend tests. The same day of the tests he followed up with me in person in my room. He has a great bed side manner and is very personable. He is very through in the explanation of his diagnosis and medications. He was very accurate in his prognosis and had me back on my feet soon. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Holman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598960619
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Cardiovascular Diseases Emory Univ Hosp, Internal Medicine
- Emory University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holman works at
Dr. Holman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Holman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.