Dr. Michael Humeniuk, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Humeniuk, MD
Dr. Michael Humeniuk, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Humeniuk works at
Dr. Humeniuk's Office Locations
SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Pelham2759 S Highway 14 Ste A, Greer, SC 29650 Directions (864) 849-9700
SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Spartanburg380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Every visit has been great. He answered all of our questions. He genuinely cares.
About Dr. Michael Humeniuk, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1942594155
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
